Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 60,483 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIOP. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

