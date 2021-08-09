Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42.
- On Monday, July 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.
GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,512. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.