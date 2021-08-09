Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $79,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42.

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,512. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

