Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.20 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

