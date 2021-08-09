Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $896.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $877.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

