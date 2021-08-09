Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 42.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 43.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of UYG opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $66.33.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

