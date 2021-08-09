Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $1.08

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $1.88 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.00820872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00039823 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

