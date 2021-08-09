Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,807 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.