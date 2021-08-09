Governor DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $445,015.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00144485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00148024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,770.27 or 0.99991685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00775901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,866,717 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

