Graft (GRFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,342.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. Graft has a market capitalization of $236,934.99 and approximately $24,342.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00579936 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001928 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.