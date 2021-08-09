GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 5%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 29,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,072,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.69.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 125.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 66.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,216.6% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,939,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

