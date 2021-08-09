Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN traded up C$3.62 on Monday, reaching C$88.30. The company had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$84.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$88.59.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.