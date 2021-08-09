Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $7,598,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

SILK opened at $51.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,725.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,172,848 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

