Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 119,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

