Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTX opened at $11.08 on Monday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

