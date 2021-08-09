Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

GRBK stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

