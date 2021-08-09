Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $47.82 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.