Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

