Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the bank’s stock.
NYSE AVAL opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.
