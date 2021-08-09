Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report $96.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.91 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $366.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $516.92 million, with estimates ranging from $476.60 million to $568.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $114.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

