GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $64.00 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48.

