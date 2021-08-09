H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLUYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $692.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. Equities research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.