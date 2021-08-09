Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.00%.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

