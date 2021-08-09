Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of HBRID opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

