HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $59.32 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.32 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00132914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,276.44 or 0.99736792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.26 or 0.00786474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

