Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 450 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

ADI opened at $171.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

