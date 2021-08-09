Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $625,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 405,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of KR opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

