Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $836,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after buying an additional 7,660,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 6,052,876 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after buying an additional 4,032,204 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.55 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

