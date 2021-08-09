Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $906,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 88,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $191.07 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.