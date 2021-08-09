Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $3,754,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $17,129,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZON has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

