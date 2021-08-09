Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of -981.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

