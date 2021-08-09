Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.46 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of -981.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
