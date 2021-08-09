Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,564 shares of company stock worth $2,401,276 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

