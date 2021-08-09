Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hays in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Hays alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HAYPY opened at $18.42 on Monday. Hays has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.