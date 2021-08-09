HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,869. Molecular Partners has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.