HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of OBSV remained flat at $$2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 39,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,651. The company has a market cap of $157.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.