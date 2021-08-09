Head-To-Head Contrast: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Green Plains alerts:

This table compares Green Plains and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.88 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -22.54 TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.36 $4.39 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -3.71% -5.07% -2.52% TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Green Plains and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains presently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Green Plains on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.