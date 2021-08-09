Head-To-Head Contrast: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83%

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Yext’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 16.06 $9.90 million N/A N/A Yext $354.66 million 4.59 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -16.33

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Yext.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Yext has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.76%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Yext on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

