HeadHunter Group (HHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HeadHunter Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

