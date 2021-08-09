Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.77 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $8,569,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $8,169,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

