Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

