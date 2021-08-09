Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.