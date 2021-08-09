Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.62 million-$754.67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.03 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. 449,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.12. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.