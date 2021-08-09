Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $321.83 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.