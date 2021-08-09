Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,342 shares of company stock worth $1,408,709. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner stock opened at $292.88 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $299.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

