Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,940 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

NYSE WCN opened at $125.69 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

