Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,583.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.28 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

