Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $565,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $166.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $166.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

