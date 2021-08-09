Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $54,888,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $36,411,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.