Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $305,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,954.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

