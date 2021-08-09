Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 21.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,100 shares of company stock worth $18,109,103 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.01 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $350.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

