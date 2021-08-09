Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.70

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZON. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

