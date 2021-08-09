HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 547.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HP by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.